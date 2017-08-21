Man accused of throwing rocks at Hard Rock Biloxi guitar

A Mobile man accused of throwing rocks at the massive guitar-shaped, Hard Rock Casino sign in Biloxi was arrested Monday night.

Casino security guards said they spotted Jacob Daniel Anderson, 28, throwing rocks at the neon sign. Upon closer inspection, they found the guitar was damaged in multiple areas. The estimated cost to repair the damage is more than $5,000.

Biloxi police arrested Anderson and charged him with felony malicious mischief. Anderson was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.