Man accused of throwing rocks at Hard Rock Biloxi guitar

A Mobile man accused of throwing rocks at the massive guitar-shaped, Hard Rock Casino sign in Biloxi was arrested Monday night.More >>
Settlement talks between the Mississippi Public Service Commission and Mississippi Power have not produced the results the PSC expected.More >>
Adult students took a 10-week phlebotomy course in Moss Point. The students contacted WLOX News Now because they claim they paid to take a test to become certified and they never took the test.More >>
One of the two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at the Goldin Sports Complex that sent one teen to the hospital last week is under arrest.More >>
Ready for a chance to be seen on the big screen? The City of Gulfport put out a casting call Monday for a Christmas movie being filmed at Jones Park.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people’s attention fast," she said.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
