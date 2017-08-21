No settlement yet between PSC, MS Power over Kemper plant

The view 240 feet above Mississippi Power's 3,000-acre investment gives you a glimpse at what six years and more than $7.5 billion have produced. (Photo source: WLOX)

Settlement talks between the Mississippi Public Service Commission and Mississippi Power have not produced the results the PSC expected.

We just learned the power company and the PSC staff remain divided on ways to reach the desired settlement the PSC ordered last month regarding the Kemper County energy facility.

The PSC said it plans to review all filings by the end of the week and set a status conference involving all parties to determine how to move forward.

On July 6, the PSC gave a 45-day window to reach a settlement regarding the troubled power plant.

The PSC said in July it wants three main points to be met during the negotiations. First is no rate increase for Mississippi Power customers. Second, the PSC wants the plant to be re-licensed to only use natural gas. Third, the PSC wants to make sure Mississippi Power customers are not on the hook for the lignite components of the Kemper plant.

Mississippi Power’s parent company, Southern Company, said in a news release earlier this month it won’t be able to recover the $2.8 billion it spent on the gasificaton portion of the Kemper project.

The challenge surrounding the settlement talks moving forward will be to keep Mississippi Power a viable company without putting its customers in a financial hole.

