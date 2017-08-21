Hundreds of students spend eclipse day at Infinity Science Center

Hundreds of people waited in line to get in Infinity Science Center. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Thankfully, the clouds separated just long enough for everyone to get a good look. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Infinity Science Center is always bustling with activity, but Monday they were especially busy. Nearly 1,000 young students spent eclipse day at the center where they not only watched the major event but learned all about it.

"It's a once in a lifetime event. The next time this will happen is in like 48 years," said a group of students.

South Mississippi may not have been in the line of totality, but it didn't stop these students from enjoying the solar eclipse.

"I think it's really cool that like the eclipse is happening right now, and it hasn't happened in like 37 years," said Carson Kilpatrick

It’s a first for most, but not Warren Gravois. He remembers seeing it back in the 70s.

"It was clearer then, we didn't have the clouds," said Gravois.

"You see the moon going over the sun and it's really really cool," said Natalie Gordon.

Fortunately, Infinity anticipated the influx of visitors and had about 2,000 pairs of glasses on hand. Throughout the science center, different informational stations were set up to teach students about the eclipse. Though many of them already knew what to expect.

"It's going from Seattle to South Carolina and we're going to get to see 75 percent of it," said Justyn Smith.

That 75 percent was still enough to give these kids an experience they will never forget.

"It was surprising. I thought it was going to be a circle. It was like a crescent moon. It was cool," said one student.

