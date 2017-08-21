WATCH LIVE at 8pm: President Trump addresses US policy on Afghan - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH LIVE at 8pm: President Trump addresses US policy on Afghanistan

For the first time ever, President Donald Trump will address the nation tonight about America's policy on Afghanistan. The Pentagon has been pushing for additional troops and an increase in US involvement. 

You can watch the president's speech live beginning at 8pm on WLOX ABC and CBS, and right here on WLOX.com: http://abcn.ws/29LNL69

