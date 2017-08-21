Blaylock Park hosts eclipse viewing party in Wiggins

People young and old in Wiggins were happy to take full advantage of the "Once-in-a-Lifetime" solar eclipse viewing options available to them during a watch party at Blaylock Park. (Photo source: WLOX)

People young and old in Wiggins were happy to take full advantage of the "Once-in-a-Lifetime" solar eclipse viewing options available to them during a watch party at Blaylock Park.

Librarians in Wiggins said many people snagged glasses at the last minute. Heather Vail with the Stone County Library ordered hundreds of glasses, but it wasn't nearly enough to fill the demand.

"When I got the grant, I requested 250 pair. I was not expecting this," Vail said. "There were people here at 8:20 a.m. We had 20 people by 8:30 a.m. sitting here waiting. They started lining up at 9:30 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m. they were wrapped all the way around the building. We started handing them out at 10:29 a.m. and they were gone in five minutes."

Just around the corner from the Stone County Library, people looked up as the moon lined up with the sun and cast a shadow upon the earth at Blaylock Park. As the sky became a bit dimmer, people used both home-made equipment and the official eye-wear to witness the event.

"I wish we were more in the path of totality, but 82-percent is good. I'm hoping everyone is safe, and doesn't look directly at it," Vail noted.

