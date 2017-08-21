Solar eclipse fever grips Biloxi beach goers

A view of the eclipse in South Mississippi. We only saw 82 percent of it. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Some people stayed on their vehicles to catch a glimpse of the rare sight.(Photo source: WLOX News)

People of all ages took their solar eclipse glasses to the beach for an unobstructed view of the eclipse. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Solar eclipse fever gripped Biloxi Monday as a crowd of people gathered for a magical out of this world event. The astronomical phenomenon had many folks in awe. Sky watchers gathered on the beach for a chance to see the rare coast to coast solar eclipse.

"I just thought it was real interesting cause you can't see it every day," said Julie Jaasma.

"I was born in 1977. I was two-years-old when the last one happened. So now, it's just a once in a lifetime thing," said Tony Meyes.

The cosmic spectacle was hard for Michael Fauver and his friends to ignore.

"It looks like a big fat crescent moon when you're looking through your glasses," said Michael Fauver.

"It kinda looks like a thing of cheese that you have ever so gently cut a slice off," said Consuella Caldwell.

For Meyes, the unique celestial event evoked a feeling of togetherness.

"You see a lot of people out here partaking - black, white, Asian - and it gives the opportunity to get together and enjoy something versus violence and all those things out there. I was just talking about it this morning how people can come together in America versus shooting and killing everybody," said Meyes.

Even as clouds covered parts of the celestial show, the eclipse delivered a shadow of awe.

"We should be loving everybody peace should be here to see this," said one woman at the beach.

"Even the kids are interested. I have teenage kids who want to come home right now to be able to do this with us. They want to be home with their family and do this together," said Melissa Mills.

The next total eclipse is April 8, 2024. That one, however, will not be a coast to coast eclipse. You'll have to wait until August 12, 2045 to experience that again.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.