One suspect in Goldin Sports Complex shooting arrested

One of the two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at the Goldin Sports Complex that sent one teen to the hospital last week is under arrest.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen, with the Gulfport Police Department, said John Michael Heflin was arrested Sunday night in Gautier after a foot chase. Heflin, 18, is charged with aggravated assault, and his bond was set at $250,000.

Bromen said Briceston John Lewis Fairley, 18, is still wanted for aggravated assault and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Gulfport police responded to the shooting at the sports complex just after 7 p.m. Thursday. That's where officers found the 16-year-old victim had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Heflin and Fairley were developed as suspects in the shooting, but people living in the neighborhood said this is not the first instance of violence at the sportsplex.

