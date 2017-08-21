One suspect in Goldin Sports Complex shooting arrested

Settlement talks between the Mississippi Public Service Commission and Mississippi Power have not produced the results the PSC expected.More >>
Adult students took a 10-week phlebotomy course in Moss Point. The students contacted WLOX News Now because they claim they paid to take a test to become certified and they never took the test.
One of the two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at the Goldin Sports Complex that sent one teen to the hospital last week is under arrest.
Ready for a chance to be seen on the big screen? The City of Gulfport put out a casting call Monday for a Christmas movie being filmed at Jones Park.
Evelyn Garrison has pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the case involving her husband's death and a murder for hire plot.
A 2-month-old boy believed kidnapped and feared dead has been found unharmed under an interstate overpass near Minden.
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."
Leslie Kahn logged onto Epping Squawks, a town Facebook page with something always going on. "I started with 911 and an exclamation point. I wanted to get people's attention fast," she said.
Watch coverage of the total solar eclipse Monday as it passes over the U.S.
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.
The Bay County, Florida Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about a homicide that involved multiple people from the Auburn, Alabama area.
