Extras needed for Christmas movie being filmed at Jones Park

Ready for a chance to be seen on the big screen? The City of Gulfport put out a casting call Monday for a Christmas movie being filmed at Jones Park.

The production company working on the film needs extras to create a festive atmosphere at the park this weekend. The movie will feature the lighting of the dancing trees that appear each year at the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival.

Volunteers are needed this Saturday, Aug. 26. If you want to participate, you must sign up through Casting the Coast by 6 p.m. Thursday. To sign up, send a picture of yourself and/or your family to castingthecoast@gmail.com with VOLUNTEER EXTRAS in the subject line.

Here are a few notes from the city about the filming:

Filming will take place between 5 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, so you need to be prepared to stay the entire night.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, ice chests, and snacks.

Dinner will be provided.

