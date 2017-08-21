Woman pleads guilty in husband's murder for hire killing

Investigators believe the final suspect involved in the plot to kill a Stone County businessman is behind bars. Jody Robert Parks, 21, of Biloxi is charged with capital murder in the death of popular businessman and deacon Timmy Garrison. The victim's wife, Evelyn Garrison, and her childhood friend, Emmett Entrekin, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

"Very loving person, not violent," that is how the grandmother of the 21-year-old charged in the beating death of a Stone County businessman described her grandson. Jody Parks is accused of capital murder, investigators believe Parks was paid money to beat Timmy Garrison to death on January 24. The victim's wife, Evelyn Garrison, and her friend, Emmett Entrekin, are accused of conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly hiring Parks to kill Evelyn's husband.

Evelyn Garrison has pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the case involving her husband’s death and a murder for hire plot. The judge said the guilty plea means a life sentence for Garrison.

Timmy Garrison, 57, was beaten and stabbed to death at his Stone County sawmill equipment business in January 2015.

"I have hurt and destroyed so many people, and I loved with this torment every day of my life," Garrison said in the courtroom. "I pray somewhere down the road that I can have a relationship back with my children and grandchildren."

During Monday's plea hearing, Garrison said she lived in an abusive relationship with her husband for 30 years. Garrison said she tried to stop the scheme after it was set in motion but did not alert authorities.

Jody Parks, 24, pleaded guilty to capital murder in the killing earlier this year. He was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the plot.

Parks testified he was paid $10,000 to kill Garrison's husband and was ordered to make it look like a robbery. Parks said he never received the money he was promised.

Parks' cousin, Emmett Entrekin, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case. He is due in court the week of Sept. 18.

