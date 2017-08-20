Coast woman goes viral with 'Eclipse glasses' video

With all of the excitement about Monday's long-awaited eclipse, people are scrambling to get their hands on a pair of glasses.

But, Bay St. Louis resident Sandy Harrelson-Walsh decided to skip the long lines and make her own....out of gum packets.

Although not safe for viewing the eclipse, Harrelson-Walsh's video certainly gave plenty of people laughs.

While pointing to Eclipse brand gum packaging over her eyes she said, "I got my pair, I got my eclipse glasses. no more stressing, none whatsoever. All you have to do is go down to your local Dollar General."

If you haven't managed to get your hand on a pair of legit, safe glasses, you can find instructions to make a pair here.

