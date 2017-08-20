USM Flaggers met with counter protestors

The eclipse is getting close, and it is a good reason for people to line up all across the country to celebrate, educate and recreate - including right here along the Coast.More >>
With all of the excitement about Monday's long-awaited eclipse, people are scrambling to get their hands on a pair of glasses.More >>
Gulfport High School students are enjoying their new school. When they went back to school earlier this month, they moved into a new $40 million-plus facility.More >>
This week the black legislative caucus asking the Governor to hold a special session to address changing the flag, and the governor said, "no."More >>
Pitch In Pascagoula! That's the anti litter campaign Mayor Dane Maxwell and city council members kicked off this week.More >>
Did you know your camera may need its own pair of glasses if you plan to point it at the sun during the historic solar eclipse?More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca, according to officials with U.S. 7th Fleet Public Affairs.More >>
A 16-year-old high school student is dead and three Auburn residents have been arrested after what appears to be a drug rip-off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida.More >>
