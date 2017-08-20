11-year-old music prodigy gains fame

The 11 year old has already reached several milestones. (Photo source: WLOX)

Some would call 11-year-old Andrew Sullivan a music prodigy.

"When people see him play, they're like, 'Where'd that come from,'" said his father, Michael Sullivan.

Andrew - who's known to many of his fans as 'Six String Andrew' - has been strumming his guitar all over the country. He's played in several shows with legendary bands like the Marshall Tucker Jam.

"It's really cool to have opportunities to play places so I can get more experience and learn from other players," said Andrew.

It's not hard to see the dedication that Andrew has to his music. At every turn in his home, a guitar can be spotted.

"They all have different tones, and they're fun to play, and it's fun to have a lot cause I can experiment with different sounds," said Andrew.

But, you won't just see his talented fingers exclusively strumming strings. He also plays the keyboard, drums, and even the trumpet.

Andrew's love of blues music has landed him in some pretty amazing places. Just recently, he was given a cameo role in 'Sidemen'.

"It's a documentary about some blues players of Mississippi, and he's part of it. We're really proud of that," said Micahel.

On top of that, Andrew has made it to one of many milestones in his career.

"He's opening up the King Biscuit music festival in Arkansas on Oct. 6," said his dad.

It's safe to say, his parents are his biggest fans.

