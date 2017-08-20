2 Saucier residents killed after crashing stolen car

The small community on Palmer Creek Road was panic ridden after two people died in a car accident around 10 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
One of two pre-Civil War houses in a Mississippi college town could fall to development.More >>
The people who live near Palmer Creek and East Wortham Road in Harrison County are being told to boil water before using it. The warning comes after a deadly Saturday night crash that led to a chlorine cloud covering the area. Hazmat crews returned to Palmer Creek Sunday morning to make sure the utility system damaged in that crash is no longer leaking chlorine. Harrison County's sheriff says a stolen car crashed into the a utility box on E. Wortham Road right before 10:00 p.m.More >>
He made people smile. He made them laugh. That’s what friends and family members of Tyler Cooke will remember Sunday at a celebration of life service. Sunday’s celebration of life service begins at 1:00. It culminates with a balloon release outside Riemann Family Funeral Home on Beauvoir Road in Biloxi. Funeral services are Monday.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
A Southaven police dog has died after it was left in an officer's hot car.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
The Tallassee Police Department found the body of a missing child swept away on the Tallapoosa River Saturday.More >>
