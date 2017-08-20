2 Saucier residents killed after crashing stolen car

Authorities say the car was stolen just hours before the crash. (Photo source: WLOX)

The small community on Palmer Creek Road was panic ridden after two people died in a car accident around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say 40-year-old Christopher Johnson was speeding when he crashed a stolen BMW into a chlorine tank, causing a toxic cloud of chlorine to cover the area.

Both Johnson and his passenger, 20-year-old Caitlin Dubose, died from their injuries.

"I was in bed watching tv and heard what sounded like thunder," said Shellnutt. "When I come out the door, the closer I got out here, it was just...took your breath away," said Wayne Shellnutt.

But, it wasn't mother nature. It was the sound of a car plummeting through a gate. Shellnutt says his first instincts were to step in and help.

"I took my shirt off to tie it around my face so I could try and save the guys, but police told me to go back inside," said Shellnutt.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the BMW convertible was stolen just hours before the fatal crash.

A sea of hazmat crews, law enforcement officers, firefighters, and the Department of Environmental Quality worked to secure the area, remove toxins, and clean up the area.

A boil water notice is in effect for residents who live near Palmer Creek Road and East Wortham Road. Crews are currently repairing the utility system.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.