Historic home threatened by development in Mississippi town

STARKVILLE, MS (AP) -

One of two pre-Civil War houses in a Mississippi college town could fall to development.

Starkville's Gillespie-Jackson House, built in 1850, is for sale for $2.1 million and is being marketed for commercial or hotel development.

Real estate agent Wes Tiner tells The Commercial Dispatch that the property could become a combination retail and residential development. The house is along an otherwise commercial strip of Mississippi 12.

Though the house is on the National Register of Historic Places, only a local law could protect it from demolition. But the house is outside Starkville's locally protected historic districts.

The city's only other pre-Civil War house, The Cedars, is also for sale. But owners of that 1837 house say they aim to sell to a buyer that will preserve the structure.

