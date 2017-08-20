Historic home threatened by development in Mississippi town

The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
One of two pre-Civil War houses in a Mississippi college town could fall to development.More >>
The people who live near Palmer Creek and East Wortham Road in Harrison County are being told to boil water before using it. The warning comes after a deadly Saturday night crash that led to a chlorine cloud covering the area. Hazmat crews returned to Palmer Creek Sunday morning to make sure the utility system damaged in that crash is no longer leaking chlorine. Harrison County's sheriff says a stolen car crashed into the a utility box on E. Wortham Road right before 10:00 p.m.More >>
He made people smile. He made them laugh. That’s what friends and family members of Tyler Cooke will remember Sunday at a celebration of life service. Sunday’s celebration of life service begins at 1:00. It culminates with a balloon release outside Riemann Family Funeral Home on Beauvoir Road in Biloxi. Funeral services are Monday.More >>
A neighborhood in Harrison County has been cleared by authorities after a car crashed into a utility station late Saturday, killing two people inside the vehicle.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
The Tallassee Police Department found the body of a missing child swept away on the Tallapoosa River Saturday.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
