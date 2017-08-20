Palmer Creek neighbors told to boil water due to chlorine leak - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Palmer Creek neighbors told to boil water due to chlorine leak

Cleanup crews return to East Wortham Road to make sure chlorine is no longer leaking from a damaged utility box (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) Cleanup crews return to East Wortham Road to make sure chlorine is no longer leaking from a damaged utility box (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
Photo Source: WLOX News Now Photo Source: WLOX News Now
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The people who live near Palmer Creek and East Wortham Road in Harrison County are being told to boil water before using it. The warning comes after a deadly Saturday night crash that led to a chlorine cloud covering the area.

Hazmat crews returned to Palmer Creek Sunday morning to make sure the utility system damaged in that crash is no longer leaking chlorine.

Harrison County's sheriff says a stolen car crashed into the a utility box on E. Wortham Road right before 10:00 p.m. Chlorine stored in the utility area leaked out. Neighbors say they heard an explosion. Two people in the stolen vehicle died. At last check, they have not been identified. Several first responders needed to be checked by medical teams because of the chlorine they inhaled. People who lived closest to the Palmer Creek utility box were asked to either stay inside or evacuate the area.

Emergency teams determined the area was safe and people could return home just before sunrise.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Palmer Creek neighbors told to boil water due to chlorine leak

    Palmer Creek neighbors told to boil water due to chlorine leak

    Sunday, August 20 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-08-20 15:29:15 GMT
    Cleanup crews return to East Wortham Road to make sure chlorine is no longer leaking from a damaged utility box (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)Cleanup crews return to East Wortham Road to make sure chlorine is no longer leaking from a damaged utility box (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    The people who live near Palmer Creek and East Wortham Road in Harrison County are being told to boil water before using it. The warning comes after a deadly Saturday night crash that led to a chlorine cloud covering the area. Hazmat crews returned to Palmer Creek Sunday morning to make sure the utility system damaged in that crash is no longer leaking chlorine. Harrison County's sheriff says a stolen car crashed into the a utility box on E. Wortham Road right before 10:00 p.m.

    More >>

    The people who live near Palmer Creek and East Wortham Road in Harrison County are being told to boil water before using it. The warning comes after a deadly Saturday night crash that led to a chlorine cloud covering the area. Hazmat crews returned to Palmer Creek Sunday morning to make sure the utility system damaged in that crash is no longer leaking chlorine. Harrison County's sheriff says a stolen car crashed into the a utility box on E. Wortham Road right before 10:00 p.m.

    More >>

  • Friends will celebrate Tyler Cooke's life

    Friends will celebrate Tyler Cooke's life

    Sunday, August 20 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-08-20 14:32:55 GMT
    This is the memorial created next to Highway 90 in Biloxi to remember 16-year-old Tyler Cooke (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)This is the memorial created next to Highway 90 in Biloxi to remember 16-year-old Tyler Cooke (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

    He made people smile. He made them laugh. That’s what friends and family members of Tyler Cooke will remember Sunday at a celebration of life service. Sunday’s celebration of life service begins at 1:00. It culminates with a balloon release outside Riemann Family Funeral Home on Beauvoir Road in Biloxi. Funeral services are Monday.

    More >>

    He made people smile. He made them laugh. That’s what friends and family members of Tyler Cooke will remember Sunday at a celebration of life service. Sunday’s celebration of life service begins at 1:00. It culminates with a balloon release outside Riemann Family Funeral Home on Beauvoir Road in Biloxi. Funeral services are Monday.

    More >>

  • 2 dead after stolen car crashes into chlorine tank

    2 dead after stolen car crashes into chlorine tank

    Sunday, August 20 2017 9:53 AM EDT2017-08-20 13:53:37 GMT

    A neighborhood in Harrison County has been cleared by authorities after a car crashed into a utility station late Saturday, killing two people inside the vehicle.

    More >>

    A neighborhood in Harrison County has been cleared by authorities after a car crashed into a utility station late Saturday, killing two people inside the vehicle.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly