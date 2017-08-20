Boil water notice lifted for Palmer Creek area

Cleanup crews return to East Wortham Road to make sure chlorine is no longer leaking from a damaged utility box (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

The people who live near Palmer Creek and East Wortham Rd. in Harrison County are no longer under a boil water notice. The warning was issued Sunday after a deadly Saturday night crash that led to a chlorine cloud covering the area.

Hazmat crews returned to Palmer Creek Sunday morning to make sure the utility system damaged in that crash was no longer leaking chlorine.

Harrison County's sheriff says a stolen car crashed into the a utility box on E. Wortham Road right before 10:00 p.m. Chlorine stored in the utility area leaked out. Neighbors say they heard an explosion. Two people in the stolen vehicle died. At last check, they have not been identified. Several first responders needed to be checked by medical teams because of the chlorine they inhaled. People who lived closest to the Palmer Creek utility box were asked to either stay inside or evacuate the area.

Emergency teams determined the area was safe and people could return home just before sunrise.

