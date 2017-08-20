Friends will celebrate Tyler Cooke's life - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Friends will celebrate Tyler Cooke's life

This is the memorial created next to Highway 90 in Biloxi to remember 16-year-old Tyler Cooke (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) This is the memorial created next to Highway 90 in Biloxi to remember 16-year-old Tyler Cooke (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

He made people smile. He made them laugh. That’s what friends and family members of Tyler Cooke will remember Sunday at a celebration of life service.

The 16-year-old died this week in a violent car crash on Highway 90 in Biloxi. Since the wreck, friends have visited the spot where Tyler’s car came to rest. They created a small memorial to their colleague, putting a cross in the sand just north of the highway, and surrounding it with flowers and candles. His name and a heart are inscribed in that sandy median.

Tyler Cooke attended Biloxi High School.

Sunday’s celebration of life service begins at 1:00. It culminates with a balloon release outside Riemann Family Funeral Home on Beauvoir Road in Biloxi. Funeral services are Monday.

