New-look St. Stanislaus clinches 21-10 Shrimp Bowl victory over Biloxi

No Myles Brennan? No problem. A number of new faces led St. Stanislaus to a gutsy 21-10 season-opening victory over Biloxi in the 2017 Shrimp Bowl.

"Well it's just great for our program, for our school, for St. Stanislaus," said Jeff Jordan following his first win as Rock-A-Chaw head coach. "We've got some confidence. We knew we were a physical football team. We know we're good up front on both sides of the ball, we just had been waiting for our opportunity to get out here and play some football."

St. Stanislaus starting quarterback Jakob Greer said this off-season taking over for Brennan at QB was a strong motivation for him, and it showed. Trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter, Greer found Thomas Williams for a 22-yard touchdown to give SSC a lead they would not relinquish.

St. Stanislaus defensive back Delvin Henry notched two interceptions on the day, both of them coming in the fourth quarter.

"It's definitely a statement," Said Greer, who finished with 107 yards rushing and 102 yards passing. "After we graduated all our seniors, everybody just wrote us off, kind of threw us to the shadows, and now we're here."

Biloxi struck first on the scoreboard, as Riko Carter rumbled for 95 yards off of a fumble recovery to give the Indians a 7-0 second quarter lead. Carter also notched a blocked punt and extra point on the day. The Indian offense seemed to have a hard time finding their rhythm after starting quarterback Brodie King left the game in the first quarter with what the team believes to be a fracture in his left leg.

"We gotta come back and we gotta have a good week of practice," Biloxi head coach Bobby Hall said. "We gotta coach them better, man. I'll take credit for this loss, and certainly give credit to St. Stanislaus."

Biloxi will look to bounce back in their week two contest against East Central, while St. Stanislaus has an off week before visiting St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile.

