2 dead after car crashes into chlorine tank

The Harrison County Fire Department is on the scene of a chlorine spill in Harrison County.

According to HARCO Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, a vehicle crashed into a chlorine tank.

The coroner has confirmed that two people were killed.

MDEQ is on the scene, and the entire area near East Wortham Road and Palmer Creek Estates is shut down while crews work to clear the area.

