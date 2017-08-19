Christmas in August closes Gulfport streets

Those who have been to downtown Gulfport recently may have noticed that it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

A movie shooting in the area has not only left streets looking festive, some streets were closed to traffic on Saturday. Barriers blocked 14th Street from 27th Avenue to 24th Avenue so crews could create a winter wonderland in August.

While shutting down roads may be inconvenient, Coast residents say the exposure outweighs the hassle.

"I definitely think it's good exposure for the city. It brings more money, more people, more attention to the Coast, so it will definitely be great for not only the people here, but also for the tourists who come and see," said Georgia Blackmon.

Members of the crew say shooting in Gulfport has been a great experience from the people, to the government, and the facilities.

"I think it's great for us, it brings more people in. If anybody knows about it they're going to want to come see what's going on. And then when they get here they're going to want to see what's going on here besides that," said Saucier resident, Sharen Bounds

The roads will re-open Sunday morning, and shooting will continue in downtown Gulfport next Saturday.

