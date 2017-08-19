Scouts retire flags in annual ceremony

The troop holds a retirement ceremony at least once a year. (Photo source: WLOX)

A ceremony was held on Saturday to honorably retire American flags that have flown for the last time.

Scouts from troop 212 joined members of VFW Post 2434 for a flag retirement. After properly folding each flag, members in attendance placed them in a fire, as is tradition for flags that can no longer be used.

Scout Master Jim Cummings says the ceremony is important to show respect for the flag, and to teach scouts how to properly care for them

"To pay respect to flags that have flown and are no longer usable," said Cummings. "We do this by burning the flags in a formal ceremony."

Troop 212 conducts at least one flag retirement ceremony each year.

