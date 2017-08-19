Mississippi universities seek bonds after 2017 brought none

Mississippi's eight public universities are pushing to make sure lawmakers borrow money for them in 2018, after not borrowing this year.

The College Board on Thursday voted to forward requests for 2018 bond money to the Legislature. Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce is calling on university supporters to press lawmakers to return to an agreement where universities get a predictable amount of money each year. That deal broke down when the bond bill failed amid fighting between the House and Senate over road spending.

A list of top five priorities for each university totals $512 million. Universities don't expect to get anywhere near that much money.

Officials are emphasizing maintenance and renovation projects, such as more money to finish overhauling the water and sewer system at Alcorn State University.

