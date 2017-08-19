Mississippi universities seek bonds after 2017 brought none

A Gulfport man is now facing charges after cops responded to a burglary in progress early Saturday morning.More >>
A Gulfport man is now facing charges after cops responded to a burglary in progress early Saturday morning.More >>
A ceremony was held on Saturday to honorably retire American flags that have flown for the last time.More >>
A ceremony was held on Saturday to honorably retire American flags that have flown for the last time.More >>
Mississippi's eight public universities are pushing to make sure lawmakers borrow money for them in 2018, after not borrowing this year.More >>
Mississippi's eight public universities are pushing to make sure lawmakers borrow money for them in 2018, after not borrowing this year.More >>
Regulators are approving plans for Mississippi Power Co. to buy electricity from a solar facility to be built in eastern Mississippi.More >>
Regulators are approving plans for Mississippi Power Co. to buy electricity from a solar facility to be built in eastern Mississippi.More >>
Everyone is excited about the solar eclipse on Monday. There's been a lot of buzz all over the news and social media, but do you really know what actually occurs to make a solar eclipse?More >>
Everyone is excited about the solar eclipse on Monday. There's been a lot of buzz all over the news and social media, but do you really know what actually occurs to make a solar eclipse?More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
A Forrest County Judge sentenced a man to 40 years behind bars for impregnating his daughter.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
Shreveport Police are searching for New Orleans based rapper Mystikal and another woman after arresting one man after an alleged sexual assault.More >>
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.More >>
The idea of being afraid of a new opportunity can be daunting to most adults, but two young children at Cedar Ridge Elementary School seemed to have figured it out.More >>
A sad update involving a boy who recently received the gift of a lifetime: a new heart.More >>
A sad update involving a boy who recently received the gift of a lifetime: a new heart.More >>