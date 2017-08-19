Car burglary suspect arrested in Biloxi

A Gulfport man is now facing charges after cops responded to a burglary in progress early Saturday morning.

Douglas Neal Hesler, 34, was arrested in Biloxi at an apartment complex on Pass Road. Biloxi Police say they were responding to the call when they found Hesler hiding in a stairwell at the apartment complex. After taking him into custody, they found property belonging to the owner of the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, police determined that Hesler had an active warrant for a probation violation stemming from charges of narcotic possession and burglary.

Hesler was taken to Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held on the warrant through the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a bond of $50,000 for the auto burglary charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 228-392-0641.

