Lightning delayed a number of games in week one of the Friday Night Football Showdown

Lightning resulted in a 45-minute delay in the Battle of the Cats between the arch-rivals Pascagoula and Moss Point. The renovated stadium at Moss Point has been renamed in honor of legendary head coach Jerry Alexander. He guided the Tigers to four state championships.

Opening kickoff Leterrance Addison of Pascagoula fumbled the ball at his own 15, scooped it up and he would explode through Tiger defenders, cut down at the Moss Point 11. 20-seconds into the game , Panthers running back Dalvin Abney cuts back to the middle, touchdown Pascagoula. The Panthers of coach Lewis Sims would go on to beat the Tigers under new head coach Eugene Harmon 24 to 6.

The St. Stanislaus-Biloxi game was postponed until 5 this evening at Biloxi Stadium. Officials decided to call it a night when more threatening lightning was in the forecast. Indians coach Bobby Hall and Rockachaws coach Jeff Jordan knew it was in the best interest for safety.

Bobby Hall said, "Thought we were going to have a good night tonight and had a really good crowd coming in here. But we've got more bad weather coming in from up North and think we would have been delayed by several hours." Jeff Jordan said, "Yeah, it's tough. It's a tough pill to swallow. But for the safety of the kids, the fans, the coaches and the referees, it was a logical decision with more bad weather coming."

The first-ever Port City Bowl was played at Milner Stadium, a doubleheader. Jeff Davis County, a brand new school, battled Harrison Central. The Red Rebels grabbed a 10-nothing lead on a 32-touchdown. Quarterback Chase Jones on a screen pass to Isaac Harris for the score. However, Jeff Davis County would take control in the second half to defeat Harrison Central 25 to 10.

The Gulfport Admirals are expected to rely on a solid defense this year and coach Eddie Pierce was pleased following a 26-7 win over the George County Rebels in the second game at the Port City Bowl Friday night.

The West Harrison Hurricanes started off the second year under head coach Tracy Rogers on a winning note. West Harrison defeated Bay High 26 to 12. Quarterback Dayln Anderson had a good game and tossed a 56 yard touchdown to Ahmad Gage for the Hurricanes first score on the night.

The Class 1A Resurrection Eagles traveled to Class 2A Perry Central. The Eagles have plenty of talent to make a run at the 1A State Championship, but on Friday Perry Central would pull away from the Eagles in the second half to defeat Resurrection 20 to 10.

D'Iberville traveled to Tylertown and started off the second year under head coach Eric Collins with a 28-21 win. Hancock exploded past Pearl River Central score of 35-0. There was a thriller at Poplarville where the home standing Hornets edged rival Picayune 27-24. St. Martin lost a number of offensive weapons from a year ago, but the Yellow Jackets were still able to pile up points in a 31-6 victory over Forest Hill. Forrest County AHS pulled away from Vancleave by the tune of 46-33. Gautier secured an impressive win over Ocean Springs taking down the Greyhounds 31-21 and Christian Collegiate Academy defeated Sharkey Christian Academy 22-8.

