South MS will only see partial solar eclipse around 1 p.m.

Everyone is excited about the solar eclipse on Monday. There's been a lot of buzz all over the news and social media, but do you really know what actually occurs to make a solar eclipse? The last total eclipse over part of the contiguous U.S. was in 1979.

Monday's eclipse is the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse since 1918. In preparation of the historic event on August 21, we found out what you can expect to see and at exactly what time here on the coast.

"A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth," explained Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne. "The moon projects a shadow onto the earth in two parts. The first part is called the penumbra, which is a partial shadow. That's the part South Mississippi will be in. The next part is called the umbra, which is the full shadow. That's the part that will project the total solar eclipse,"

Areas that will see the total solar eclipse will be in what's called the path of totality. Though South Mississippi isn't in that path, we'll still see a partial eclipse -- about 82% of it.

At 11:59 a.m. the moon will begin to pass in front of the sun. At 1 p.m. you're going to want to start heading outside with your NASA-certified solar eclipse glasses. Pending clear skies, at 1:31 p.m. you'll see the eclipse for just a few minutes.

If you weren't able snag at pair of certified solar eclipse glasses, it's more than likely too late. However there are do it yourself ways to view the eclipse. You can see those ideas and learn more about the solar eclipse by clicking "SOLAR ECLIPSE" on the WLOX home page.

