HSSM over capacity and offering adoption specials

Animal shelters all across the Coast are over flowing with pets in need of homes and foster families.

The Humane Society of South Mississippi in Gulfport is over capacity and needs people to adopt some of the animals, especially the cats.

Currently, 636 animals are at the shelter, and 350 of those are cats and kittens. Another 100 animals are scheduled to be brought in next week. Because of the lack of space, the Humane Society is offering a $10 special adoption fee for all cats and some dogs until the end of August.

Dogs can sometimes be transported to other shelters across the country, but that's generally not an option for cats. Dawn Boob, the Director of Operations at HSSM says the high shelter cat population is a nationwide issue.

"It's just throughout the country that cats and kittens seem to be an issue. No one has the space to take them, so we have to do adoption specials to get them out," said Boob.

If pet lovers are unable to foster or adopt, there are other ways to help.

"The simple solution would be to spay and neuter pets in South Mississippi, especially the cats," said Boob

The shelter has a $20 special available to spay or neuter any cats that get adopted.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.