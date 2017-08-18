Fear for safety grows with violence at sports complex

The Goldin Sports Complex has been the site of several violent fights over the years. (Photo source: WLOX)

Neighbors say the shooting at Goldin Sports Complex Thursday night is just the latest outbreak of violence.

In 2015, a fight involved at least a dozen people and four arrests. In 2016, gunshots rang out and several people arrested.

Some residents have taken to social media to say it's time to leave, but city leaders aren’t giving up. Instead, they are asking those who are concerned to stay and help solve the problem, rather than leave it behind.

“I would dare to say that every place that we go, every place that we look, if we want to find trouble we can,” said councilman R. Lee Flowers.

The complex is in his ward.

“I would ask those people who are concerned about their community, and the community that they live in, to invest in their community,” Flowers said. “If they see something, get involved in ways that we can prevent those things that are occurring.”

Selvin Headley is a first-time visitor, and a police officer in Jamaica. His vacation spot is right across the street from the complex. Relatives told him it was a good place to be, and he still believes it.

“I like the place. So hearing about a gunshot, a victim or shots fired in this area, I'm really concerned,” Headley said. “I’m not afraid; it’s a very nice place. It’s very unlikely to hear about this happening here.”

Councilman Kenneth "Truck" Casey, agreed that Gulfport isn't alone in the battle.

“I don’t think that Gulfport is the only problem,” Casey said. “You had a shooting in Jackson, you know. You’ve got problems in Charlotte, North Carolina, Virginia; all these other places. You can’t run from it. You have to adjust the problem, work with the law enforcement.”

Anthony Thompson, pastor of The Tabernacle of Faith church in Gulfport, says that the solution is to stop it early.

“I think if we get the community involved, we get the men involved, we can we can get our hands on these boys at a young age,” Thompson said. “There’s something missing when men don’t talk to the heart of young men.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.