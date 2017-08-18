Harrison Central football players give back

Players say the event was a great way to give back to the community. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Harrison Central Red Rebel football team spent Thursday serving up meals instead of plays.

Players and coaches volunteered at Feed My Sheep soup kitchen in Gulfport in an effort to help others in South Mississippi.

"We just want to do everything we can to help unfortunate people and let them know we not just football players and coaches but that we are here to help the community ," said Casey Cain, head football coach.

The community service was part of a kick-off for the inaugural Port City Bowl on Friday. Harrison Central and Gulfport High School are co-hosting the Port City Bowl to help raise funds to support Feed My Sheep.

"This is a humbling experience to help other people and that's all we want to do to help represent our school," added football player Chase Jones.

