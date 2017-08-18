MBI to release findings from deputy-involved shooting

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to release the findings of an MBI investigation of a deputy-involved shooting.

On July 28, a HARCO deputy was shot in the chest on East Jordan Rd. Officials spent weeks searching for a suspect only described as a white, middle-aged man with grey hair, who was reportedly driving an older model pickup truck.

The deputy told officers that he was parked in his patrol cruiser when the suspect ambushed him.

WLOX News Now is at the press conference, and will have more later today.

