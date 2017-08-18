MBI to release findings from deputy-involved shooting

Dozens of people gathered Thursday night at the IP Casino in Biloxi for an event that would help create a transitional housing facility for homeless people.More >>
Police are questioning a person of interest after a shooting in Gulfport Thursday evening.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to release the findings of an MBI investigation of a deputy-involved shooting.
In Ocean Springs, a woman says she's excited to board a plane to Barcelona for her long-awaited family vacation, despite an act of terrorism.
Hands-on science experiments are an awesome way for students to learn about a particular science topic. Thursday, sixth grade students at Saucier Elementary School explored the upcoming solar eclipse.
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris' journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.
Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.
He was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison but has now been granted parole.
She doesn't understand why there's no straight-on view of her hitting the ground when she took down the badge numbers of at least seven officers on scene.
In ancient times, people had very interesting ideas why eclipses happened, and it didn't have anything to do with the moon.
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.