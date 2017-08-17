Long Beach takes first Coast Kickoff Classic with 27-14 win over - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long Beach takes first Coast Kickoff Classic with 27-14 win over Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Trailing 14-7 at half, Long Beach roars back in the second half with 20 unanswered points to outlast Pass Christian 27-14 in the first-ever Coast Kickoff Classic. This marked the first regular season meeting between the two teams since 2004. 

