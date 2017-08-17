Salvation Army fundraiser benefits homeless and honors big supporter

Dozens of people gathered Thursday night at the IP Casino in Biloxi for The Salvation Army's Night of Hope Gala

The event is a fundraiser for the Center of Hope, which will create a transitional housing facility for homeless people.

"On Pass Road in the Colonial Bakery Building is where we are projected to open up our Center of Hope, a transitional housing facility where it has 200 to 240 beds. Where we will be able to help homeless, crisis homeless individuals and families and veterans; where they can come in and get job skills training," said Maj. Gary Sturdivant with the Salvation Army.

Attendees say the Salvation Army does a good job of giving the right kind of help.

"The Salvation Army is the leader in that. They are experts in the homeless field. And we don't have to reinvent the wheel. All we have to do is support the experts," said Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell.

Daniel Myvett and his wife have fallen on hard times, and have trouble paying their rent. As a result, they've been sleeping in their car. He says a transitional housing facility would be a big help.

"It would take a tremendous load off people in my situation or people in worse situations. The homeless could use some help," said Myvett.

Each year, the Salvation Army helps hundreds of thousands of people by offering them shelter, food, or helping them with utilities. For Sturdivant, a transitional housing facility has been needed for a long time.

"They're living in cars. They're living out in camps. They're living out in dilapidated homes and businesses," said Sturdivant.

