Ocean Springs resident heading to Barcelona despite terrorist attack

Segarra says she won't let violence stop her from traveling.

Lisa Segarra is excited to board a plane to Barcelona on Friday for her long-awaited family vacation.

Segarra and her loved ones will be staying in a hotel just a 10 to 15 minute stroll from Las Ramblas, the site of the terrorist attack. Despite a recent act of terrorism, Segarra is looking forward to the trip.

"We will go to Las Ramblas, it may still be cordoned off, but we'll mourn the victims and put flowers where they were," Segarra noted.

She says she feels a close connection with the country after marrying into a Spanish family, and visiting several times over the years.

"We'll be in Barcelona for five days, then travel down the coast to where Jay's father was born, and we will actually be in the home where he was born, visiting family for another three or four days," she said.

After the first leg of the trip, Segarra says her family will then head to Morocco.

"As a mother, I worried about my daughter, but I thought, 'We'll be fine.' It's important to travel. It inspires me. It humbles me. It makes me who I am, and nothing's going to stop me from traveling," said Segarra. "I did call my daughter Kate, she feels the same way, and my ex-husband Jay feels also the same way."

Segarra's love for travel has only grown stronger in the face of the most recent terrorist attack.

"I want to remind everyone of our fellow Mississippian Mark Twain. He says, 'Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow mindedness,' and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts."

Segarra and her family are scheduled to be in Barcelona on Aug. 20, a day the Prime Minister of Spain has declared as a day of mourning.

