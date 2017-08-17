1 shot at Goldin Sportsplex

Police are questioning a person of interest after a shooting in Gulfport Thursday evening.

According to police, one person was shot at the Goldin Sportsplex sometime before 7:30 p.m.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries.

"The kids, you know, they ride bikes, they play outside and stuff. And we're just so tired of it, it's just ridiculous. It's not the first time," said Diego Nunez, who lives near the sportsplex.

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting at Goldin Sports Complex on Prudie Circle. One person injured, not life threatening pic.twitter.com/rW6NCkV1YG — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) August 18, 2017

