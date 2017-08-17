1 shot at Goldin Sportsplex - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

1 shot at Goldin Sportsplex

GULFPORT, MS -

Police are questioning a person of interest after a shooting in Gulfport Thursday evening. 

According to police, one person was shot at the Goldin Sportsplex sometime before 7:30 p.m.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries. 

"The kids, you know, they ride bikes, they play outside and stuff. And we're just so tired of it, it's just ridiculous. It's not the first time," said Diego Nunez, who lives near the sportsplex.  

