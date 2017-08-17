Remembering Hurricane Camille 48 years later

Police are questioning a person of interest after a shooting in Gulfport Thursday evening.More >>
Police are questioning a person of interest after a shooting in Gulfport Thursday evening.More >>
The City of Moss Point received a big grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation for being named "Mississippi's Healthiest Hometown."More >>
The City of Moss Point received a big grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation for being named "Mississippi's Healthiest Hometown."More >>
August 17, 2017 marks 48 years since Hurricane Camille slammed into South Mississippi.More >>
August 17, 2017 marks 48 years since Hurricane Camille slammed into South Mississippi.More >>
The 1960-61 Tony award winning musical 'Bye Bye Birdie' was inspired by Elvis Presley and the story surrounding his draft notice into the Army in 1957.More >>
The 1960-61 Tony award winning musical 'Bye Bye Birdie' was inspired by Elvis Presley and the story surrounding his draft notice into the Army in 1957.More >>
Hands-on science experiments are an awesome way for students to learn about a particular science topic. Thursday, sixth grade students at Saucier Elementary School explored the upcoming solar eclipse.More >>
Hands-on science experiments are an awesome way for students to learn about a particular science topic. Thursday, sixth grade students at Saucier Elementary School explored the upcoming solar eclipse.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
A Cleveland family lived every parent's worst nightmare Monday when their 6-year-old son didn't get off the bus after school.More >>
A Cleveland family lived every parent's worst nightmare Monday when their 6-year-old son didn't get off the bus after school.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.More >>
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.More >>