Remembering Hurricane Camille 48 years later

August 17, 2017 marks 48 years since Hurricane Camille slammed into South Mississippi. With winds over 175 mph and a storm surge of 24.6 ft. in Pass Christian, Camille was one of only three Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the US last century. Exact wind speeds are unknown because all wind-recording instruments were destroyed. A recent reanalysis of Camille revealed winds peaked around 175 mph at time of landfall.

Camille struck overnight, inundating the Mississippi coast with a destructive storm surge. Some who stayed behind found themselves holding on for dear life on rooftops as the howling winds and waves pounded the area.

48 years ago, Hurricane Camille slammed into south MS then tracked into the mid-Atlantic states to cause devastating floods.#mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/MalUVzQBCu — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) August 18, 2017

Light the next day would reveal total devastation. Roads washed out, homes gone, numerous boats washed well inland. 141 people died in South Mississippi and 41 people were never accounted for.

Camille goes down in history as the second strongest hurricane in terms of lowest pressure to make landfall in the US.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.