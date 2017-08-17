HSSM facing overcrowding crisis

Animal shelters all along the coast are bursting at the seams. The Humane Society of South Mississippi is one of the shelters facing a crisis, and its particularly concerned about the number of cats at the shelter. Shelter leaders are encouraging people to adopt.

HSSM is over capacity once again with 405 animals in-house. There are 199 cats out on foster care with 40 kittens expected to come back to the shelter within the next two weeks for adoption.

HSSM also has 60 appointments scheduled over the next two weeks to take in surrendered animals from the community. This does not include animals that are being brought in on a daily basis by local animal control officers.

Needless to say, HSSM is in desperate need of adopters. In an effort to get these animals adopted out, the Humane Society of South Mississippi is hosting multiple adoption specials throughout the month of August.

All cats and kittens are $10, Lonely Hearts dogs are $10, and all other dogs are 50 percent off. As always, HSSM adoptions include the spay/neuter surgery, microchip, up to date vaccinations, a free starter bag of Hill's Science Diet food, a free vet exam within seven days of adoption, 30 days of free 24-hour pet watch pet health insurance, and a lifetime of unconditional love.

Aug. 17 is National Black Cat Appreciation Day. HSSM is celebrating by waiving the adoption fees for all black cats in the shelter from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. A $5 tag fee is required, and all cats must leave in a pet carrier.

