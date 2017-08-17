Beauvoir to America: Send us your unwanted Confederate statues

Officials at Beauvoir believe they have the proper place to display the statues with historical context. (Photo source: WLOX)

Confederate statues and monuments across the country are coming down. Officials at Beauvoir said the statues would be welcomed at the last home of Jefferson Davis with open arms.

“We ask the cooperation of any and all fair-minded people to help with Beauvoir’s acquisition of these statues,” said assistant director Andrea Little in a news release.

Many Americans find monuments to the Confederacy offensive and feel they should not be displayed publicly. Officials at Beauvoir believe they have the proper place to display the statues with historical context.

“Our vision is to include the monuments as part of our historical narrative at Beauvoir,” said Little. “By expressing our desire for these monuments, we are in no way defending or condoning slavery, which was and is an evil institution that has no color or creed and has existed since the dawn of time.”

Little said the mission of Beauvoir is to educate visitors on the events of the Civil War and celebrate our heritage as Americans.

