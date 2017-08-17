Employees find card skimmer at Biloxi gas station

After employees noticed someone placing a credit card skimmer on a gas pump Thursday morning, police are searching for the man they believe is responsible.

Biloxi police were called around 6:30 a.m. after the device was found on a fuel pump at the Chevron station located at 2351 Pass Rd. The man seen on surveillance footage was driving a dark color SUV that is believed to be a Chevrolet Tahoe with a Florida tag.

He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigation is acted to contact BPD at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 – text CSTIP to 274637 (CRIMES) – or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.