South MS schools fare well in state testing

The state department of education released Mississippi Academic Assessment Program results from the 2016-2017 school year Thursday. The results show reading and math scores in Mississippi have improved since the program debuted two years ago.

“Student achievement in Mississippi is steadily improving thanks to the hard work and focused efforts of teachers, administrators, parents and students,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “We have raised expectations for what students can accomplish, and our students are meeting and exceeding these higher expectations.”

Two South Mississippi school districts scored near the top in the third grade reading gate portion of the assessment. The Ocean Springs and Stone County school districts both had more than 95 percent of their students pass the test.

Ocean Springs School District: >95 percent out of 432 test takers

Stone County School District: >95 percent out of 198 test takers

Gulfport School District: >95 percent out of 613 test takers

Jackson County School District: >95 percent out of 742 test takers

Pascagoula-Gautier School District: >95 percent out of 554 test takers

Pass Christian School District: >95 percent out of 157 test takers

Long Beach School District: 94.8 percent out of 268 test takers

Biloxi Public School District: 94.6 percent out of 520 test takers

Poplarville School District: 94.6 percent out of 130 test takers

Picayune School District: 94.5 percent out of 253 test takers

Harrison County School District: 94.4 percent out of 1,259 test takers

Pearl River County School District: 93.6 percent out of 236 test takers

Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District: 92.1 percent out of 126 test takers

Hancock County School District: 91.9 percent out of 357 test takers

George County School District: 90.3 percent out of 310 test takers

Moss Point School District: 86.8 percent out of 151 test takers

This list has the school by school breakdown:

MAAP assesses student performance in English Language Art and math in grades 3-8, English II, and algebra. The assessment tracks students’ progress to make sure they have the knowledge needed to succeed in college and in the work force.

According to MDE, 22 school districts had more than 45 percent of students scoring in the level four and five range in ELA compared to just 14 districts the previous year. In the math portion, 32 school districts had more than 45 percent of students score in levels four and five compared to 15 the previous year.

Here’s how the scoring works. Students scoring at levels four and five are “meeting or exceeding grade-level expectations.” Level three scores show students have the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in their grade. Students scoring in levels one or two are in need of greater assistance to succeed.

Mississippi students across the board showed improvement over the 2015-2016 school year results, except in grade four ELA and English 2.

“Student achievement is steadily rising across the state, which is the direct result of the great teaching and great learning that is taking place every day in Mississippi classrooms,” Wright said. “I am extremely proud of all of our students, teachers and school leaders for reaching higher levels of achievement.”

