Students learn about upcoming eclipse through science experiment

Hands-on science experiments are an awesome way for students to learn about a particular science topic. Thursday, sixth grade students at Saucier Elementary School explored the upcoming solar eclipse.

Things they used for the demonstration were rather odd; a cherry tomato, a flashlight, and an orange.

Science teacher Beth Witt explained the setup required. Just moments later, each table of students had an excellent demonstration of how an eclipse comes about.

With a flashlight sun, cherry tomato moon, and the orange earth, the students were soon explaining things like "totality" and "partial blockage."

From the looks on their faces and the excited chatter among the kids, this classroom experiment is definitely a keeper.

And where did the teacher learn about this simple, yet creative, demonstration?

"I saw it on Pinterest," Witt said.

