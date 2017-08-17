Man charged in Escatawpa convenience store holdup

The University of Southern Mississippi is one step closer to implementing a reorganization plan.More >>
Hands-on science experiments are an awesome way for students to learn about a particular science topic. Thursday, sixth grade students at Saucier Elementary School explored the upcoming solar eclipse.
If you're still looking for glasses to watch Monday's solar eclipse, Edgewater Mall is the place you want to be Friday.
The man accused of robbing an Escatawpa convenience store at gunpoint Monday is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Mobile, AL, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.
All lanes of Highway 90 are now open. A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says an 18-wheeler crossed the median on Interstate 10 Thursday morning, causing a deadly series of accidents. It was just before 6:00 a.m. That truck was heading west near the Ocean Springs exit. Suddenly, it veered left, crossed the median and smashed into a motorcycle on the eastbound side of I-10. The MHP spokesman says that motorcycle driver died at the scene.
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
The girl's 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The woman's husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris' journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
