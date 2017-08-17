Man charged in Escatawpa convenience store holdup - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Man charged in Escatawpa convenience store holdup

LaLeon Smothers (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) LaLeon Smothers (Photo source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The man accused of robbing an Escatawpa convenience store at gunpoint Monday is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Mobile, AL, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Ezell said LaLeon Smothers, 18, was arrested Wednesday in Moss Point. Smothers is charged with robbing the Buff’s Quick Stop on Hwy. 613.

Smothers’ bond was set at $100,000 for the robbery charge in Jackson County and the Mississippi Department of Corrections has a probation hold on him, Ezell said.

