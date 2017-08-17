Edgewater Mall to give away 2,000 pairs of eclipse glasses

We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
There's a fever that’s building, but this one is being welcomed by educators. The fever is all about the solar eclipse coming Aug. 21.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is one step closer to implementing a reorganization plan.More >>
Hands-on science experiments are an awesome way for students to learn about a particular science topic. Thursday, sixth grade students at Saucier Elementary School explored the upcoming solar eclipse.More >>
If you're still looking for glasses to watch Monday's solar eclipse, Edgewater Mall is the place you want to be Friday.More >>
The man accused of robbing an Escatawpa convenience store at gunpoint Monday is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Mobile, AL, according to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.More >>
All lanes of Highway 90 are now open. A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says an 18-wheeler crossed the median on Interstate 10 Thursday morning, causing a deadly series of accidents. It was just before 6:00 a.m. That truck was heading west near the Ocean Springs exit. Suddenly, it veered left, crossed the median and smashed into a motorcycle on the eastbound side of I-10. The MHP spokesman says that motorcycle driver died at the scene.More >>
Some cruise passengers will have the ultimate soundtrack for Monday's solar eclipse when Bonnie Tyler sings her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on board.More >>
The Great American Eclipse is only a few days away! On Monday the 21st, the sun will be significantly obscured by the moon.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eye wear.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Due to the activities surrounding the solar eclipse, the Jackson County, Illinois Courthouse will be closed on Monday, August 21.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
