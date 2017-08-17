Edgewater Mall to give away 2,000 pairs of eclipse glasses - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Edgewater Mall to give away 2,000 pairs of eclipse glasses

(Photo source: Pixabay) (Photo source: Pixabay)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

If you're still looking for glasses to watch Monday's solar eclipse, Edgewater Mall is the place you want to be. 

Friday, August 18, from noon until 9pm, 10 retailers inside the mall will be giving away eclipse glasses for free. They are: 

  • Chandeleur Outfitters
  • Popcorn Plus
  • My Kind of Place
  • GNC
  • Play Live Nation
  • Bella Rose
  • Claires
  • Traditional Jewelers 
  • Sunglass World
  • Chick-fil-A

The mall has a total of 2,000 pairs to distribute, but they will go fast, and retailers will limit the number of glasses given out to each customer. 

Remember, homemade filters or even the darkest sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun. And since South Mississippi will only get a partial eclipse, viewers in this part of the country will need eye protection throughout the entire eclipse period. 

Only people in a narrow strip stretching from Oregon, through the Midwestern plains, down to South Carolina will be able to see a total eclipse, where 100 percent of the sun is covered. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

