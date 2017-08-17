Edgewater Mall to give away 2,000 pairs of eclipse glasses

Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliver.

Ahead of eclipse, eye doctors warn: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliver.

There's a fever that’s building, but this one is being welcomed by educators. The fever is all about the solar eclipse coming Aug. 21.

There's a fever that’s building, but this one is being welcomed by educators. The fever is all about the solar eclipse coming Aug. 21.

Kathleen Buck, museum and education manager at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, demonstrates a proper eclipse viewing helmet created just for the center's viewing party.

Kathleen Buck, museum and education manager at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, demonstrates a proper eclipse viewing helmet created just for the center's viewing party.

NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.

NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.

Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.

Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.

This is why you can't look directly at a solar eclipse without protective eyewear

This is why you can't look directly at a solar eclipse without protective eyewear

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

Next week's stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.

Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.

Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.

How often do we get total solar eclipses?

How often do we get total solar eclipses?

We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.

We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.

If you're still looking for glasses to watch Monday's solar eclipse, Edgewater Mall is the place you want to be.

Friday, August 18, from noon until 9pm, 10 retailers inside the mall will be giving away eclipse glasses for free. They are:

Chandeleur Outfitters

Popcorn Plus

My Kind of Place

GNC

Play Live Nation

Bella Rose

Claires

Traditional Jewelers

Sunglass World

Chick-fil-A

The mall has a total of 2,000 pairs to distribute, but they will go fast, and retailers will limit the number of glasses given out to each customer.

Remember, homemade filters or even the darkest sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun. And since South Mississippi will only get a partial eclipse, viewers in this part of the country will need eye protection throughout the entire eclipse period.

Only people in a narrow strip stretching from Oregon, through the Midwestern plains, down to South Carolina will be able to see a total eclipse, where 100 percent of the sun is covered.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.