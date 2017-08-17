Dangerous heat could lead to heat related illness

Thursday's heat index will be dangerous from around midday into the afternoon, up to 110 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect until Thursday evening for all of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Thursday brings the Mississippi Gulf Coast's first dance with dangerous heat of the season.

Thursday forecast temperatures are in the low to mid 90s. Not too unusual. But, the heat index will rise to dangerous levels for the first time this summer.

Expect the heat index, or feels-like temperature, to reach up to 110 degrees on Thursday.

"Keep in mind that during a heat advisory, heat-related illness is possible," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room. Stay out of the sun. And check up on relatives and neighbors."

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside," Williams continued. "When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

"Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," advised Williams. "Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency."

