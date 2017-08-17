Now: Traffic returns to normal on I-10 near Ocean Springs

Thsi is an overhead look at I-10 east near the Ocean Springs accident scene (Photo Source: MDOT)

These trucks are caught in traffic on Hwy 609 as they get detoured away from the I-10 wreck (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

This is the scene on I-10 after a multi-vehicle wrec (Photo Source: MDOT)

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says an 18-wheeler crossed the median on Interstate 10 Thursday morning, causing a deadly series of accidents.

It was just before 6:00 a.m. That truck was heading west near the Ocean Springs exit. Suddenly, it veered left, crossed the median and smashed into a motorcycle on the eastbound side of I-10. The MHP spokesman says that motorcycle driver died at the scene.

While flying across the median, the truck struck a light pole. It fell back into westbound traffic, causing two separate accidents.

By 7:30 a.m., the westbound side of Interstate 10 reopened. Cars driving from Pascagoula to Biloxi no longer had to detour off I-10. About 30 minutes later, the eastbound side of the interstate also opened.

The scene near exit 50 was scary looking. The truck was in a grassy median. Other vehicles were scattered across both the east and west sides of I-10.

Because of the earlier detours, traffic near the intersections of Highway 90 and Washington Avenue, and Highway 90 and Hwy 57 are both backed up. Allow yourself extra time to get where you're going.

