Now: Traffic returns to normal on I-10 near Ocean Springs - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Now: Traffic returns to normal on I-10 near Ocean Springs

This is the scene on I-10 after a multi-vehicle wrec (Photo Source: MDOT) This is the scene on I-10 after a multi-vehicle wrec (Photo Source: MDOT)
These trucks are caught in traffic on Hwy 609 as they get detoured away from the I-10 wreck (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) These trucks are caught in traffic on Hwy 609 as they get detoured away from the I-10 wreck (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
Thsi is an overhead look at I-10 east near the Ocean Springs accident scene (Photo Source: MDOT) Thsi is an overhead look at I-10 east near the Ocean Springs accident scene (Photo Source: MDOT)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says an 18-wheeler crossed the median on Interstate 10 Thursday morning, causing a deadly series of accidents.

It was just before 6:00 a.m. That truck was heading west near the Ocean Springs exit. Suddenly, it veered left, crossed the median and smashed into a motorcycle on the eastbound side of I-10. The MHP spokesman says that motorcycle driver died at the scene.

While flying across the median, the truck struck a light pole. It fell back into westbound traffic, causing two separate accidents.

By 7:30 a.m., the westbound side of Interstate 10 reopened. Cars driving from Pascagoula to Biloxi no longer had to detour off I-10. About 30 minutes later, the eastbound side of the interstate also opened.

The scene near exit 50 was scary looking. The truck was in a grassy median. Other vehicles were scattered across both the east and west sides of I-10.

Because of the earlier detours, traffic near the intersections of Highway 90 and Washington Avenue, and Highway 90 and Hwy 57 are both backed up. Allow yourself extra time to get where you're going.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Now: Traffic returns to normal on I-10 near Ocean Springs

    Now: Traffic returns to normal on I-10 near Ocean Springs

    Thursday, August 17 2017 9:11 AM EDT2017-08-17 13:11:44 GMT
    This is the scene on I-10 after a multi-vehicle wrec (Photo Source: MDOT)This is the scene on I-10 after a multi-vehicle wrec (Photo Source: MDOT)

    All lanes of Highway 90 are now open. A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says an 18-wheeler crossed the median on Interstate 10 Thursday morning, causing a deadly series of accidents. It was just before 6:00 a.m. That truck was heading west near the Ocean Springs exit. Suddenly, it veered left, crossed the median and smashed into a motorcycle on the eastbound side of I-10. The MHP spokesman says that motorcycle driver died at the scene.

    More >>

    All lanes of Highway 90 are now open. A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says an 18-wheeler crossed the median on Interstate 10 Thursday morning, causing a deadly series of accidents. It was just before 6:00 a.m. That truck was heading west near the Ocean Springs exit. Suddenly, it veered left, crossed the median and smashed into a motorcycle on the eastbound side of I-10. The MHP spokesman says that motorcycle driver died at the scene.

    More >>

  • Dangerous heat could lead to heat related illness

    Dangerous heat could lead to heat related illness

    Thursday, August 17 2017 8:03 AM EDT2017-08-17 12:03:27 GMT
    Dangerous heat expected across the Mississippi Gulf Coast on ThursdayDangerous heat expected across the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday

    Thursday forecast temperatures are in the low to mid 90s. Not too unusual. But, the heat index will rise to dangerous levels for the first time this summer.

    More >>

    Thursday forecast temperatures are in the low to mid 90s. Not too unusual. But, the heat index will rise to dangerous levels for the first time this summer.

    More >>

  • WLOX Editorial: Louisiana flood solution, not a good deal for South Mississippi

    WLOX Editorial: Louisiana flood solution, not a good deal for South Mississippi

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 4:29 PM EDT2017-08-16 20:29:52 GMT

    We are not strangers to flooding on the Mississippi Coast. Nor are our neighbors to the west in Louisiana. There are forever ongoing efforts, planning and discussions about how to mitigate flooding. But a recent study by the Rand Corporation is more than a little disturbing.

    More >>

    We are not strangers to flooding on the Mississippi Coast. Nor are our neighbors to the west in Louisiana. There are forever ongoing efforts, planning and discussions about how to mitigate flooding. But a recent study by the Rand Corporation is more than a little disturbing.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly