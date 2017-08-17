Long Beach man identified as I-10 crash victim

Thsi is an overhead look at I-10 east near the Ocean Springs accident scene (Photo Source: MDOT)

These trucks are caught in traffic on Hwy 609 as they get detoured away from the I-10 wreck (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

This is the scene on I-10 after a multi-vehicle wrec (Photo Source: MDOT)

We now know the identity of a motorcyclist killed in Thursday morning's accident on Interstate 10 near the Ocean Springs exit.

Phillip Wesley Mullins, 44, of Long Beach was killed just before 6am when an 18-wheeler crossed the median, smashing into him.

A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman said the truck was heading west when it suddenly veered left, crossed the median and hit Mullins, who was traveling on the eastbound side of I-10. He died at the scene.

While flying across the median, the truck struck a light pole. It fell back into westbound traffic, causing two separate accidents.

By 7:30 a.m., the westbound side of Interstate 10 reopened. Cars driving from Pascagoula to Biloxi no longer had to detour off I-10. About 30 minutes later, the eastbound side of the interstate also opened.

The scene near exit 50 was scary looking. The truck was in a grassy median. Other vehicles were scattered across both the east and west sides of I-10.

