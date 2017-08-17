St. Stanislaus prepares for life after Myles Brennan

With Mississippi's all-time leading passer now competing for a starting job at LSU, who will step up in his place? Enter St. Stanislaus senior Jakob Greer.

Finishing his career with 16,168 total yards and 166 passing touchdowns, Brennan leaves a large shadow behind. However, Greer is not afraid to step up and make a name for himself on the Coast.

"All my preparation going into the off-season, that's all I've been thinking about," Greer said about stepping up following Brennan's departure. "Not many people think I can do it, but every time I wake up I tell myself I can do it, and that's what keeps me going."

"He's not gonna try to be a Myles Brennan, per se, but I think he's gonna do fine," St. Stanislaus senior defensive end Joseph Reeder said. "He doesn't seem too nervous or anything, he seems really confident going into this. I think he's going to do well."

Greer gets under center for the first time this Friday as the Rock-A-Chaws visit Biloxi for their season opener.

