Cyber Bully: Stranger defends fast food worker

Pruitt says this mean spirited post had hundreds of comments and shares by the time she saw it. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

Jessica Pruitt meets the woman who defended her on Facebook. (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

Jessica Pruitt was working the drive thru at Raising Canes the day a customer came by and snagged a photo of her working.

A friend saw the post and told Pruitt, who says she was brought to tears at the post hurling with hateful comments.

"I was upset. I was heartbroken. I know I'm a big girl, but I think I'm descent looking," Pruitt said.

The post features a picture of Pruitt with a caption that reads:

"This is at Raising Canes in Gulfport. I have no problem with fat people cause I'm fat, but I talk about fat, nasty, disgusting people...who in da h*** puts their whole stomach on the counter. That ishh may smell or anything. Fat, nasty people gets under my skin. This is when fat becomes embarrassing, nasty and disgracing to the big gurl world. And she only has stomach whea is the rest of her..."

Pruitt says most of the comments on the mean spirited post are ones in defense of her.

"I've dealt with being bullied my whole life and whenever I seen that I was angry, hurt and upset," said Laurie Carter.

Carter, who also came to Pruitt's rescue, has now formed a special bond with her.

"I decided to turn that anger, hurt and upset into something positive and to try to reach out to Jessica and to let her know that she wasn't alone in this, and that I would be there for her every step of the way," said Carter.

Carter says she doesn't believe Pruitt's body size warranted an attack.

"You publicly humiliated a perfect stranger that has a heart of gold, from what I know so far about her, and you were wrong" Carter added.

She hopes others who witness bullying will stand up for the victims.

"Maybe you're ashamed to stand up and stick up for somebody cause your scared of the retaliation. I'm not scared. I am a bold beautiful woman and I am going to make a difference," said Carter.

Carter has put together a peaceful rally against bullying set for Saturday, Sept. 2 at Jones Park in Gulfport from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. You can find the Facebook invite by searching: Hi#StandAgainstBullies. Carter has also asked Pruitt to be in her wedding in April, and Pruitt accepted her request.

