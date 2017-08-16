Long Beach names new police chief

Seal takes over as chief on Oct. 1, and will have a one year probationary period. (Photo source: WLOX)

After 11 years as head of the Long Beach Police Department, Wayne McDowell is retiring as police chief effective Sept. 30.



Mayor George Bass and the Board of aldermen are turning to Billy Seal to take over for McDowell. The board approved Bass' nomination of Seal on Tuesday.



Seal has worked with the police department since 1996, and is currently the Assistant Chief of Police. Bass says Seal has a proven track record.

"We're looking forward to what he's going to bring to the table," Bass said. "Fresh visions, thoughts and ideas are always good for any organization and we welcome Billy and are all ready to work with him ."

Bass also complemented McDowell on his service to the city.

"McDowell led the department through the bad times following Katrina, the BP oil spill and the down turn in the economy. He's managed to keep a good police force and do good police work," Bass said. "He's a valuable commodity that we're losing."

Seal takes over as chief on Oct. 1, and will have a one year probationary period.

According to a news release from the City of Long Beach, Seal is a graduate of Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

