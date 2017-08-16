Friends remember teen killed in Hwy. 90 crash

A small bouquet of red, white, and blue flowers just north of Highway 90 mark the spot where 16-year-old Tyler Cooke lost his life.

The Biloxi High School junior had a bright personality. Layla Hart says they became instant friends after meeting four years ago at a church youth event.

“He was outgoing, always had something to say, and if you were ever down or needed something, he was always your go-to person,” said Hart.

Several of Cooke's friends gathered at the site of the crash where his red Impala changed lanes and collided with another vehicle Tuesday night. Cooke died from his injuries during surgery.

Many of his friends are still in disbelief that Cooke is gone.

“This morning I started seeing the posts. I started seeing the messages. I just kind of broke down because I realized my best friend's gone,” said Cameron Murray.

In a text message, Crystal Cooke shared with WLOX that her son never met a stranger. She went on to say that words cannot express the loss the family is feeling.

Friends shared funny stories of Cooke, and say his ability to make people laugh will be one of the things they will miss about him most.

“[We will] keep all the stories that we have and pass them down and always just remember how great he was,” said Hart.

According to a staff member at Merit Health Biloxi, the two occupants in the other vehicle are in stable condition.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.