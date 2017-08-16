5 in custody following multiple drug arrests in Hancock Co. - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

5 in custody following multiple drug arrests in Hancock Co.

Bags of drugs packaged for sale. (Photo source: HCND) Bags of drugs packaged for sale. (Photo source: HCND)
(Photo source: HCND) (Photo source: HCND)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Multiple people in Hancock County are in jail following two separate drug arrests. 

On Aug. 11, four people were arrested after police found 3 ounces of meth and distribution paraphernalia at a home in the 3000 block of Road 371. Annette Davis, Alex Green, Michael Cuevas - all of the Kiln - and Jennifer Craft of Bay St. Louis were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. 

Deputies have issued a warrant of arrest for the homeowner, Brent Ladner. Ladner is currently in jail in St. Tammany Parish for cruelty to animals, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and operation of a clandestine lab. 

Three days later, the Hancock County Narcotics Division found 60 marijuana plants at a home in the 6100 block of E. Grenada St. Wayne Slusser of Slidell was arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana. 

