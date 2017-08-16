5 in custody following multiple drug arrests in Hancock Co.

Multiple people in Hancock County are in jail following two separate drug arrests.

On Aug. 11, four people were arrested after police found 3 ounces of meth and distribution paraphernalia at a home in the 3000 block of Road 371. Annette Davis, Alex Green, Michael Cuevas - all of the Kiln - and Jennifer Craft of Bay St. Louis were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Deputies have issued a warrant of arrest for the homeowner, Brent Ladner. Ladner is currently in jail in St. Tammany Parish for cruelty to animals, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and operation of a clandestine lab.

Three days later, the Hancock County Narcotics Division found 60 marijuana plants at a home in the 6100 block of E. Grenada St. Wayne Slusser of Slidell was arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana.

