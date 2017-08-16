Biloxi police seek casino cooler captor - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi police seek casino cooler captor

If you recognize this man, please call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) If you recognize this man, please call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot area in a small, red car. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.) The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot area in a small, red car. (Photo source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A man who visited the IP Casino Resort and went home with a free cooler is now wanted by police. He wasn't taking part in a promotional giveaway. Investigators say he was stealing from another guest. 

Biloxi Police just released a picture of the man they say visited the IP, walked around the gaming floor, then allegedly stole a tan, 65qt. cooler from a vehicle in the parking garage. When bought new, similar coolers can cost up to $400. 

The suspect was seen leaving the parking lot area in a small, red car. He's described as a white man, wearing a red or maroon shirt, blue jeans, and flip flops. 

If you have any information, please call the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112 or Biloxi Police Dispatch at (228) 392-0641. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

